Five Death, 100 Plus Evacuated From Nursing Home With No Power

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Five residents of a Hollywood Hills nursing home left without power after Hurricane Irma have died.
Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said three died at the facility and two died on the way to the Memorial Hospital which was across the street.
Approximately residents of the nursing home, at 1200 N 35 Avenue, were evacuated after complaints of heat exhaustion.
Sharief said as far as power restoration goes, as of Wednesday morning 34 percent of the county remains without power. She said there were 2,840 crews working throughout the county. FPL expects to have the power completely restored by Sunday.
Most roads have been cleared, but some still have debris in one or more lanes. Sharieff said all roads should be passable by the end of the week. She added the crews working on A1A expect to have it completely clear of sand today.
County courts are remain closed except for first appearance, shelter, and juvenile detention hearings.
This afternoon and early evening JetBlue will have 20 food trucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sharief said the county has no shortage of fuel and received four additional tankers of fuel on Tuesday.