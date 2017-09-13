Dangling Crane Puts Downtown Miami Residents In Dangerous Spot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Irma has led a to a dangerous situation high above in Miami – a crane dangling after Hurricane Irma winds knocked it over.

The crane, dangling about 450 feet in the air, is a concerning sight for residents living near a construction area off NE 5th Avenue and 30th Street in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue are asking residents who live at two nearby buildings to voluntarily evacuate.

“It’s very unsafe to live here honestly. I wouldn’t recommend anyone living here,” said Bruno Rebuffo, who’s evacuating his apartment.

From one of the buildings you can see the counterbalance of the crane that came crashing down during Hurricane Irma. That’s the part of the crane which helps to balance it. It is now halfway in the ground. Another part of the crane could be seen high up dangling from the building.

“I don’t know where I’m going. I do have friends. I’m going to call them. But I’m also going to look for a place to stay with animals. I have my dog and my two cats here,” said Juliette, who’s also evacuating.

According to one of the residents, their concern is not only the crane.

“The issue is the power in the building and the crane is preventing the city from acting accordingly to get the construction company to clear the area in order to install the power,” said resident David McIntosh.

According to the City of Miami, Plaza construction is aware of the evacuations but residents feel they are not acting quickly enough.

“I’m frustrated. I would like power but then again Miami is recovering from a storm so I understand but this is a different situation and no one wants to act,” said McIntosh.

