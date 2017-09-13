Mom Delivers Baby Destiny At Home During Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the middle of Hurricane Irma everyone was hunkering down in south Florida – roads empty were empty, tensions were high but fate is inevitable.

“The love that’s there is like a spark. She’s here. She’s mine,” said Tatyanna Watkins.

Baby Destiny came into the world with lighting and with hurricane force winds. It’s the main reason her mom couldn’t get to a hospital.

“The wind was still high. The wind gusts were pretty high,” said boyfriend David Knight.

So, it was delivery through a phone call.

“I’ve never had a situation where we had a delivery where rescue couldn’t go out,” said Emergency Dispatcher Desiree Farrelll. “I had him clean some scissors, cut the umbilical cord….trying to stay calm and cool.”

Mom and dad’s parental instincts kicked in.

“My hands were shaking. My legs were shaking but in reality I had to stay calm because it was a baby,” said Watkins.

Dad sprung into action using his shoe lace to tie the umbilical cord. With no complications, fire rescue was able to pick up the new parents and baby not long after.

“We had to tell him to tie it off 6 inches from the baby. He was like do I tie it tight do I tie it lose. I was like you tie it tight,” Farrell said.

Baby Destiny gets to go home in a few days after she finishes her rounds of antibiotics.

