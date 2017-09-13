AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

AT&T Offering Those Without Power A Place To Charge Phones

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: AT&T, Florida, Hurricane Irma, Power

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AT&T is offering those without power a chance to charge their phones and tablets at their stores.

The company has opened up all their  company-owned AT&T stores for customers needing to power up.

The only stores that are not open as charging stations are those located in Florida City, Hialeah, Kendall and Dadeland. In Broward, the only store not partaking is the location in Tamarac.

They have also set up a charging station at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center. This station is for evacuees being sheltered there.

Their station  – a trailer – can charge up to 60 devices at one time and is near the Fuchs Pavilion.

Several hundred people, many who evacuated from the Florida Keys, are being housed at the site.

Those staying there also have Wi-Fi so they can file their FEMA claims.

Click here to find a store near you.

