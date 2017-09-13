AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Airlines Working To Get Flights Back Up After Hurricane Irma

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Flights in and out of the South Florida are getting back up and running after Hurricane Irma hit the state earlier this week.

Miami International Airport  says their flight service is gradually resuming.

In Broward, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is also back up and running.

Passengers are being asked to follow-up with their own airline for flight status info before heading to the airport.

The resumption of airport services has been dependent on airport and roadway conditions, including employees’ ability to actually get to work .

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have also been conducting their own assessments of airport and airline operations before some flights could be resumed.

According to American Airlines, these South Florida airports have already resumed limited operations:

  • Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)
  • Gainesville, Florida (GNV)
  • Jacksonville, Florida (JAX)
  • Miami, Florida (MIA)
  • Pensacola, Florida (PNS)
  • Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)
  • West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

The following airports will open on a limited schedule starting on Wednesday:

  • Cienfuegos, Cuba (CFG)
  • Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)
  • Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)
  • Freeport, Bahamas (FPO)
  • Havana, Cuba (HAV)
  • Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)
  • Melbourne, Florida (MLB)
  • Orlando, FL (MCO)
  • Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS)
  • Sarasota, Florida (SRQ)
  • Tampa, Florida (TPA)

Starting on Friday:

  • Key West, Florida (EYW)
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS)
  • Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI)
  • Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)

Starting on Saturday:

  • Cap-Haitien, Haiti (CAP)
  • Camaguey, Cuba (CMW)
  • Exuma, Bahamas (GGT)
  • Holguin, Cuba (HOG)
  • Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP)
  • St. Croix Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX)
  • St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB)
  • St. Maarten, Saint Maarten (SXM)
  • St. Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)
  • Varadero, Cuba (VRA)

Starting on Monday:

  • Santa Clara, Cuba (SNU)
