Video Shows Damage Done To Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — The wooden Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier suffered severe damage from Hurricane Irma.

According to the Deerfield Beach Historical Society, the original pier was built in 1951-1952.

It was a picturesque, wooden pier, built low to the water and great for fishing because back then, there’s wasn’t much for locals to do except farm and fish.

The pier has been closed since the storm passed due to the damage seen in this video.

