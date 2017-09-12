South Florida Airports Re-Open With Limited Operations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Those hoping to catch a flight out of South Florida may find it a bit difficult to do.

Hurricane Irma’s aftermath has impacted both Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Miami International.

Tuesday morning, Ft. Lauderdale’s airport announced that they were back in business as of 4 a.m. The bad new was that a number of flights for the day had been cancelled. Airport officials suggest travelers contact their airline for the latest information on their flight.

It was pretty much the same story at Miami International which resumed operations on a limited basis.

American Airlines, which has a major hub in Miami but also has flights at Ft. Lauderdale, said resumption will be based on airport and roadway conditions, including the ability of our employees to get to work.

The first flight into MIA Tuesday morning was an American Airlines flight from Seattle, it arrived at 7:06 a.m.

MIA’s first departure was an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas, which left at 9:05 a.m.

MIA is scheduled to operate about 30 percent of its usual number of flights on Tuesday and will see that percentage increase daily until it reaches full operations – possibly by this weekend.

Again, passengers should contact their airline to confirm their flight’s status before coming to the airport.

The Miami Rental Car Center is now open.