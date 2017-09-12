Some Upper Keys Residents Allowed To Return Tuesday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many residents of the Keys are anxiously waiting in Florida City for word on when they can return.

On Monday, frustration flared at times as they watched a steady stream of rescue and recovery trucks head south across US 1’s 18 mile stretch and yet they were told they could not return just yet.

“They issued us these hurricane passes and we put all of our faith in these hurricane passes and these hurricane passes are worthless. We can’t get in,” said Key Largo resident Tony Gibus.

Late Monday night, residents of the upper Keys received some good news from Monroe County officials.

Monroe County to open entry into Keys at 7 a.m. Tues. for residents in Key Largo, Tavernier & Islamorada — to MM 73… — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 12, 2017

… Must provide yellow entry sticker or proof of residency in Key Largo, Tavernier or Islamorada. #hurricaneirma — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 12, 2017

Mariners Hospital in Tavernier will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. #hurricaneirma — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 11, 2017

County officials said they had to wait for the department of transportation to inspect the bridges to make sure they were safe for travel since they are the one way in and one way out of the island chain. Additionally they had to clear debris and check for possible deaths of those who chose to stay and ride it out.

They also had to make sure that water and sewage could handle the demand.