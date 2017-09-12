Residents Evacuated From Miami Buildings After Crane Collapse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Residents at two condos in Miami are being evacuated from the buildings due to a crane collapse on top of the high-rises.
City of Miami Police and Fire-Rescue are escorting tenants from the east side of the building at 479 N.E. 30th Street Tuesday, as well as the entire building at 505 N.E. 30th Street.
Chopper4 was over what was believed to be the crane collapse in the afternoon, showing the twisted and mangled structure on the roof.
There are elderly living in the buildings, still without power.