Panthers, Lightning, NHL And NHLPA Donate $2.7 Million To Hurricane Irma Relief

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida’s two National Hockey League franchises are doing what they can to help in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with the NHL and the NHL Players Association are donating $2.7 million to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have separately pledged another $1 million to relief efforts.
The money will be directed to those affected in Florida by the massive, destructive storm.
The teams will also ask fans to donate at their preseason games that start later this month.
The Panthers started grassroots relief efforts Tuesday, delivering ice and water to South Florida residents in need.
The Panthers’ arena in Sunrise, Florida has also been a staging headquarters for power-restoration crews and first responders.
