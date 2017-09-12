AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

NASA Sites Being Inspected In Florida After Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida appears to have weathered Hurricane Irma well but remains closed while damage is assessed.

Kennedy Space Center, remains closed ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Melbourne, Florida, September 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, after making landfall hours earlier in Cuba with maximum-strength Category 5 winds. (Photo by BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images)

The same holds true at adjoining Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Inspection crews were out in full force Tuesday.

Power has been restored to NASA and Air Force facilities but water service is out. Until that’s restored, Kennedy will stay closed to non-essential personnel.

Over at Kennedy’s tourist area, life-size replicas of the space shuttle fuel tank and booster rockets were still standing outside the home of shuttle Atlantis. No major damage has been reported at the visitor complex.

Brigadier General Wayne Monteith, who’s in charge of Air Force operations says, “We dodged another bullet.” Last October, Hurricane Matthew stayed safely off shore. On Monday, Irma remained well to the west of Cape Canaveral.

