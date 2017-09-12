Miami-Dade County’s ‘Open Stores’ Site Helping Residents Restock After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are in dire need of food or supplies following Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County has created a website to help residents find open stores.
Here is a list of the stores Miami-Dade is tracking:
- CVS
- Publix
- Sedano’s
- Home Depot
- Winn-Dixie
- Target
- Walmart
- Lowes
Click here to visit Miami-Dade County’s website.
Broward County’s website only lists generator-ready businesses that could potentially be open. The inclusion of a business on their list is not a guarantee that the business will be open.
Click here to view Broward County’s list.