Miami-Dade County’s ‘Open Stores’ Site Helping Residents Restock After Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are in dire need of food or supplies following Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County has created a website to help residents find open stores.

Here is a list of the stores Miami-Dade is tracking:

  • CVS
  • Publix
  • Sedano’s
  • Home Depot
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Lowes

Click here to visit Miami-Dade County’s website.

Broward County’s website only lists generator-ready businesses that could potentially be open. The inclusion of a business on their list is not a guarantee that the business will be open.

Click here to view Broward County’s list.

