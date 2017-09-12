AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Beach Residents Allowed To Return Tuesday Morning

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There’s good news for the nearly 100-thousand Miami Beach residents who evacuated before Hurricane Irma and are now itching to get home.

Late Monday night the city posted on Twitter that they are ready for their return.

The city apologized to its residents for the delay but said there were several dangerous areas with downed power lines and debris that need to be cleared before it was safe.

Mayor Philip Levine said the city fared quite well all things considering, there wasn’t any major structural damage and their preparations, along with a shift in the storm, prevented any prolonged street flooding.

Tuesday moring returning residents must show a state ID or other documentation showing proof that they live on Miami Beach at check points set up on the causeways.

Beginning Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. all parking garages will be back to normal use and will begin charging for parking. They asked anyone who parked in a city garage to protect their car to please move it.

