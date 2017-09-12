Information On Curfews Across South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As South Florida continues to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma, there are still some curfews that are currently in effect.
- Broward County: Curfew Lifted (except for Coral Springs…see below)
- Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- Miami-Dade County: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Until Further Notice
- Florida Keys: Dusk until dawn
MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced and if/when changes are made to any listed above.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here