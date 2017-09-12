HURRICANE IRMA | Live Broward EOC News Conf.  | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Information On Curfews Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As South Florida continues to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma, there are still some curfews that are currently in effect.

  • Broward County: Curfew Lifted (except for Coral Springs…see below)
  • Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
  • Miami-Dade County: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Until Further Notice
  • Florida Keys: Dusk until dawn

This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced and if/when changes are made to any listed above.

