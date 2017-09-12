Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Jose continues moving slowly eastward with little change in strength.
At 5 p.m., the center of the storm was about 480 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island.
Jose is moving toward the east near 7 mph, and a turn to the southeast and south at a slow forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, the center of Jose will remain well to the east-northeast of the Bahamas through Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
