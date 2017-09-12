WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 4p, 5p & 6p

Hurricane Jose Continues Moving Slowly Eastward With Little Change In Strength

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Jose

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Jose continues moving slowly eastward with little change in strength.

At 5 p.m., the center of the storm was about 480 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island.

Jose is moving toward the east near 7 mph, and a turn to the southeast and south at a slow forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose will remain well to the east-northeast of the Bahamas through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch