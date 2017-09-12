WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

FPL Making Progress In Powering Up Miami-Dade & Broward

Filed Under: FPL, Hurricane Irma, Power Outage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Frustrated Florida Power & Light customers who are in the dark are wondering when their power will be back on.

As of 5 a.m., 508,400 customers in Broward and 671,870 in Miami-Dade were without power.

Dozens upon dozens of FPL trucks were seen at the staging area at Gulfstream Park as workers embarked on a mission to restore power.

“We have a restoration workforce of more than 19,000 personnel from 30 different states and they’re all working throughout our service territory trying to restore power,” said Florida Power & Light spokesman Richard Gibbs.

Although FPL says they don’t have a timeline as to when you can expect to have your power back on, if you live near a hospital, a police station or a fire station you can expect to have your power back on sooner rather than later because those places have priority.

