FPL Making Progress In Powering Up Miami-Dade & Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Frustrated Florida Power & Light customers who are in the dark are wondering when their power will be back on.
As of 5 a.m., 508,400 customers in Broward and 671,870 in Miami-Dade were without power.
Dozens upon dozens of FPL trucks were seen at the staging area at Gulfstream Park as workers embarked on a mission to restore power.
“We have a restoration workforce of more than 19,000 personnel from 30 different states and they’re all working throughout our service territory trying to restore power,” said Florida Power & Light spokesman Richard Gibbs.
Although FPL says they don’t have a timeline as to when you can expect to have your power back on, if you live near a hospital, a police station or a fire station you can expect to have your power back on sooner rather than later because those places have priority.