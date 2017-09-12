FPL: Power To Be Restored To South Florida By End Of Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much of South Florida remains without power. It’s hot, stick and uncomfortable, but Florida Power and Light said Tuesday South Florida could have all of its power restored by the end of the weekend except for those areas where there is severe flooding, damage, or where tornadoes touched down.

“We know how difficult it is to be without power,” said FPL Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould. “Please be patient. We are fully committed to restoring power safely & quickly.”

On the west coast of Florida, power should be restored by September 22nd, with the same possible delays due to flooding, severe damage or where tornadoes touched down.

Gould said they have an “army of restoration workers that stands at 20,000 people hard at work.” He said they are restoring power and accessing damage to the grid.

He said the system is performing well but they still have a lot of work to do.

“This is the first time our entire territory, 35 counties, have been impacted by any storm. This has been a monumental effort that has begun and will continue.” In comparison, Hurricane Wilma impacted 21 counties.

FPL recently boasted of having spent $3 billion to replace wooden poles with concrete poles and harden its systems. Gould says the “hardened feeders appear to be performing 30-percent better than our non-hardened feeders. In the case of Irma, we’ve been able to restore roughly 2.3 million outages. We’ve also restored 40% of customers impacted by Irma in one day. In comparison, during Wilma, we were at 4% so the system is performing well. We know that doesn’t give solace to those without power but we are seeing the benefits of our investments. The length of restoration would be less had we not invested in the system.”

Gould said the company “understands what it’s like to be in the dark, hot and without air conditioning. We are restoring power day and night.”

Many outages, he said, were caused by debris, vegetation and falling trees and not necessarily the wind. “The number of poles down appears to be significantly less than what we expected to see,” said Gould. “They are down due to trees pulling them down, not the wind.”

FPL is restoring power according to its detailed plan, which includes generation facilities going back on line first which restores power to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police stations and 911 services, then they restore feeders which feeds the largest amount of customers along those lines and then come the smaller lines into individual neighborhoods.

Gould said the bottom line is FPL wants everyone “to be safe and patient. Safety is key here. Please know we are fully committed to restoring your power. We will get the lights back on.”