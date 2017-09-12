Florida Races To Refuel Gas Stations But It’s Tough Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Fuel tankers in Florida are getting special escorts by Florida Highway Patrol troopers so fuel can be delivered to gas stations as quickly as possible.
Florida’s emergency management director Bryan Koon said on Tuesday that gas is available throughout the state and that the reopening of Port Everglades and the Port of Tampa Bay should also help get more supplies to stations.
A lot also depends on getting power back to gas stations as quickly as possible, especially in South Florida where a lot of areas are still without electricity.
About 40 percent of gas stations remained closed in Florida, and the number was as high as 65 percent in some places, says Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at the crowdsourcing website Gasbuddy.com.
