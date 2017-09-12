Broward Making Some Progress In Recovery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Progress is being made in getting Broward back in business.

Mayor Barbara Sharief said two primary concerns remain power and traffic safety.

At the height of the storm, 89 percent of Broward lost power. Sharief said as of Tuesday morning 37 percent have had their power restored, but a little more than half of the county was still in the dark.

The power outage is also contributing to dangerous conditions on the road. Sharief said a majority of the traffic signals were out and many roads still had debris on them.

Sharief said drivers should take it slow when in an intersection without a functioning light and treat it as a four way stop.

All of the county’s shelter’s have been emptied except one which is being used as a transitional shelter. About 70 people are there.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has made Broward residents eligible for individual assistance.

“FEMA disaster assistance can help support your recovery from a major disaster if you have damage or if you have suffered an impact which you believe will will result in a future damage,” said Sharief reading from a statement.

Those seeking assistance can register at disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

All Broward County courts are closed on Tuesday. The decision to re-open them is being made on a day to day basis.

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport re-opened at 4 a.m. Travelers are being are being urged to check with their airlines for possible flight delays.

Broward County Transit is running buses on a week day scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For those looking to dispose of debris from around your home, the Broward Landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.