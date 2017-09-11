The Animals At Zoo Miami All Survived Unscathed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The animals at Zoo Miami are all fine! That’s the word from Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill on his Facebook page.
He wrote Monday morning, “I am elated to share with all of you that though there is significant damage to the trees and some fences, ALL of the animals are alive and well!”
His post included a picture standing next to Toshi, the zoo’s “senior citizen” black rhino who has “survived Hurricanes Andrew, Wilma, Katrina, and now Irma!”
Zoo Miami did not evacuate any of its animals ahead of hurricane Irma because the stress of moving an animal away from their regular enclosures is often more dangerous than the storm itself.
Therefore, most of the animals stayed in their normal night-time enclosures which were strengthened after Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago, which killed or injured many of the animals and devastated the property.
Some animals, such as cheetahs, flamingos and other birds, were secured in special enclosures for the duration of the storm.
Zoo Miami remains closed until further notice.