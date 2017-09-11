Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s a running update for the latest information concerning curfews across South Florida.
- Broward County: until 10:00 a.m. Monday
- Miami-Dade County: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Until Further Notice
- Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- City of Fort Lauderdale: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
- City of Deerfield Beach: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
- Town of Hillsboro Beach: 4:00 p.m – Until Further Notice
- City of Miami Beach : 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- City of Miami: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- City of North Miami: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Village of Key Biscayne: 7:00 p.m – 7:00 a.m.
- North Miami Beach: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- City of Homestead: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.
This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced.
