Curfews Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s a running update for the latest information concerning curfews across South Florida.

  • Broward County: until 10:00 a.m. Monday
  • Miami-Dade County: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Until Further Notice
  • Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
  • City of Fort Lauderdale: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
  • City of Deerfield Beach: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
  • Town of Hillsboro Beach: 4:00 p.m – Until Further Notice
  • City of Miami Beach :  8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
  • City of Miami:  7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
  • City of North Miami: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
  • Village of Key Biscayne: 7:00 p.m – 7:00 a.m.
  • North Miami Beach: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
  • City of Homestead: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced.

