South Florida’s Major Airports Back In Business Starting Tuesday

Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In MiamiHispanic Heritage Month is cause for a big celebration in the South Florida area. With the diverse population that resides in the area, there is going to be lots to do during the month long celebration of Hispanic heritage. Parties, concerts, picnics, museums, and parades can all be found in abundance during Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about the Hispanic lifestyle by taking part in the activities going on during September and October.