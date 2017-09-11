South Florida’s Major Airports Back In Business Starting Tuesday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some encouraging news Monday night about South Florida’s major airports.
Both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International will be back in business Tuesday.
MIA suffered substantial water damage after Hurricane Irma’s outer bands swept through.
“Some parts more than less,” MIA Spokesman Greg Chin said. “We’ve walked the terminal and we’ve seen some pretty significant damage in different parts of the airport. There are some water leaks in all our of concourses, some more than others.”
FLL suffered flooding damage, there were roof leaks and air conditioning units went down.
However, even though the terminals will be open following damage assessments, there are still hundreds of canceled flights.
Most airlines need more time to get their planes and crews where they need to be.
If you or someone you know has a flight, be sure to check the status before heading to the airport.