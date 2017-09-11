Public Schools In Miami-Dade, Broward Closed Until Further Notice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hey kids, no school!
Public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will remain closed indefinitely as the counties clean up after Hurricane Irma barreled through South Florida.
The schools first need to do a damage assessment and safety inspection, as well as cleanup after some schools acted as evacuation shelters.
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said there was still a “great deal of uncertainty,” although there were no reports of “catastrophic loss,” as far as he knew on Sunday. He felt confident that the recent $1.2 billion bond referendum that helped update schools played a role in keeping things intact.
“The modernization of schools, the replacement of old legacy windows with impact glass, I think that has gone a long way in terms of protecting our infrastructure across the community,” Carvalho said.
Many teachers, faculty and parents also hit the road to avoid Irma’s wrath, so getting back down to South Florida may take a few days. Carvalho suspected the earliest Dade schools would open would be next Monday.
Broward Super Robert Runcie was more optimistic that schools could open towards the end of the week.
Private schools will set their own timeline, so parents should check with their individual schools as necessary.