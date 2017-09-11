Norwegian Cruise That Picked Up Displaced Travelers Heading Back

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Norwegian Cruise ship is on its way back to Miami and will dock at PortMiami once it reopens.
The Norwegian Escape took 4,000 displaced guests from both the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Escape cruises who were unable to get flights back home when the ships returned to Miami on Thursday, September 7, the company stated. It departed from Cozumel, Mexico Sunday at 5 p.m.
“Due to the devastating impact in the Caribbean from Hurricane Irma, all of Norwegian Escape’s upcoming Eastern Caribbean sailings until November will be altered to a Western Caribbean itinerary,” they said in a media release. “All guests scheduled to sail on any affected cruises will be notified of the change.”
Norwegian added that call centers are operating remotely and customers should expect longer-than-normal wait times when calling in.
PortMiami has not yet given a timetable on when it’ll reopen.
A little north in Broward County, Port Everglades is under damage assessment and will reopen following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The Port is working with the cruise lines to determine how to best accommodate cruise guests who are returning this week,” said Ellen Kennedy, Assistant Director of Business Development & Communications. “Cruise passengers should continue to check with their cruise lines for the latest information on upcoming itineraries.”
Cargo terminals will remain closed until further notice.