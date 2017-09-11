Key Largo’s Snappers Destroyed, Promises To Rebuild

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The extremely popular bar and restaurant, Snappers in Key Largo, has been destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
CNN’s Bill Weir was there Thursday night and interviewed the owner before Irma came ashore. He told Weir he was going to ride out the storm at the restaurant but then decided to leave and that’s a good thing.
The property, on the Atlantic side of Key Largo, is now gone.
They tried to board up with plywood but Irma’s destructive wind blew right through it.
The restaurant sustained total loss.
MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
The good news here is that the owner of Snappers has already posted on the restaurant’s website that “Snappers sustained total loss at the hands of Hurricane Irma. After the dust settles, our plan is to rebuild as quickly as possible, better than ever, and keep the party alive at our favorite Florida beach bar! Stay tuned for updates!”