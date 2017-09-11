Miami-Dade Extends Nightly Curfew, Debris Clean Up Underway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the worst of Hurricane Irma has come and gone, Miami-Dade is breathing a sigh of relief because they dodged what could have been a catastrophic bullet.

Now the damage assessment and clean up begins.

The City of Miami has announced that there will be no garbage, recycling or bulk trash pickup on Monday. That’s because the Department of Solid Waste will be concentrating on clearing debris off the roads. The city will let residents and businesses know when regular service will resume.

Access to Key Biscayne is still being denied. The bridge has to be assessed for damage on Monday before drivers are allowed to use it.

The University of Miami reports initial assessment has identified several major safety hazards. Both the Coral Gables campus and marine campus are closed until further notice. Students are asked not to return to those campuses.

There will be no passenger flights at Miami International Airport on Monday. Airport officials said they will do a damage assessment and then determine if passenger flights can resume on Tuesday. American Airlines, which has a major hub at MIA, plans to resume limited operations when the airport reopens.

The Miami-Dade countywide curfew has been extended to be effective daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The county is using members of Solid Waste Management, Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces, Transportation, and Public Works to clear the roads.

Once roads and traffic signals have been cleared, Metrobus will begin transporting shelter evacuees only. Evacuees will be assigned a drop-off location at their shelter.

Miami-Dade County offices will be closed Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th.