Most Of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Still In The Dark

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you woke up this morning in the dark, you weren’t alone.

Hurricane Irma has knocked out the power to 83 percent of Monroe County, 80 percent of Miami-Dade County and 73 percent in Broward County.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Florida Power & Light outage map indicated there were 815,650 outages in Miami-Dade and 643,890 in Broward.

FPL workers throughout the area making repairs as quickly as possible.

Call FPL if you have no power at 1-800-4OUTAGE.

FPL estimated that more than 3 million customers will be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma.

FPL invested about $3 billion to fortify its electrical grid in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana.

