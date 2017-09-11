Most Of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Still In The Dark

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you woke up this morning in the dark, you weren’t alone.
Hurricane Irma has knocked out the power to 83 percent of Monroe County, 80 percent of Miami-Dade County and 73 percent in Broward County.
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Florida Power & Light outage map indicated there were 815,650 outages in Miami-Dade and 643,890 in Broward.
FPL workers throughout the area making repairs as quickly as possible.
Call FPL if you have no power at 1-800-4OUTAGE.
FPL estimated that more than 3 million customers will be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma.
FPL invested about $3 billion to fortify its electrical grid in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana.
