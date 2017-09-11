Miami Central Beats Nationally-Rated Gorman

On a weekend where all of Florida was watching what Hurricane Irma was going to do, there was a story taking place some 2,500 miles away in Las Vegas that many didn’t realize was happening.
A much-anticipated meeting between national powers Miami Central and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, announced nine months ago, was to be the national center of attention. That didn’t happen. Hurricane Irma dominated the headlines – for good reason. But last Friday night, that all changed.
What the Rockets did – as the only South Florida high school team that played last week – was endure a rare Sin City weather delay – starting the game at 11:00 eastern – but head coach Roland Smith and his team made the trip one to remember.
Behind the running of senior James Cook (199 yards 2 touchdowns) and freshman Amari Daniels, Central upset the No. 6 Gaels, 24-20, handing this program, which had won 55 straight, its first home loss in seven years.
For overcoming adversity and the thought of their families dealing with this monster storm, the Rockets are this week’s McDonald’s Team of the Week for the third week of the 2017 football season.
About McDonald’s Team of The Week: Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s will choose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team will be awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.
