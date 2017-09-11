HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Beach Closed Until Tuesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of Miami Beach who evacuated before Hurricane Irma’s arrival will have to wait until at least Tuesday afternoon before they can return to their homes.

Miami Beach emergency officials said conditions remain dangerous until their crews can assess the damage in the light of day and clear the roads. They remind all residents that there will be a curfew Monday night beginning at 7 p.m. that runs through Tuesday at 7 a.m.

No cars will be permitted to enter the city until Tuesday at noon. Those who leave the city will not be allowed to re-enter until Tuesday at noon.

City officials said there are several dangerous areas with downed power lines and debris that need to be cleared. While teams are clearing the city, they ask residents in the city not to leave their homes.

Do not drive or walk through standing water. Standing water poses significant threats to life as there may be downed power lines and debris that you can’t see which can cause electrocution.

On Tuesday, residents will be allowed to re-enter first, followed by business owners, their employees and contractors.

Residents must show a state ID or other documentation showing proof of residency in Miami Beach. Business owners, their employees and contractors must supply the proper documentation they were given prior to evacuation.

Beginning Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. all parking garages will be back to normal use and will begin charging for parking. They asked anyone who parked in a city garage to protect their car to please move it.

