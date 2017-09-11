HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Family Hasn’t Heard From Father, Son Who Rode Out Irma On Boat

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A family is reaching out to the public for help contacting loved ones who rode out Hurricane Irma on a boat in Marathon.

The last time the family heard from Tom and Joey Fago was 7 a.m. Sunday.

Both men are commercial fishermen.

The family said they’re not allowed into the Keys to look for them.

They also can’t communicate with anyone who knows them.

The family said Monroe County Sheriff deputies had no info for them yet.

If you come across or hear from Tom and Joey Fago, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

