Irma Ripped Roof Off North Dade Apartment Building

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning was a time of damage assessment and clean up for most residents of Miami-Dade as they got their first real look at the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Gerard Duhart, who rents an apartment on NE 27th Street at 5th Avenue, he’ll need a new place to stay. Irma peeled back a section of his unit’s roof around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fortunately he, his wife, and their children had evacuated.

Someone happened to capture the moment the roof was ripped off and flipped onto a neighboring building and posted it online.

“I saw the thing on social media, they told me about it, and I just had to come back and check it out. A lot of the stuff is from the fire department, messing it up to get inside but, you know, it could have been a lot worse,” said Duhart.

Duhart said they were in an evacuation zone, so they left.

“It was a good thing that we did,” he said, “A very good thing that we did. There’s a lot of damage but we’re all alive and everybody is safe so that’s all that really matters.”

Property Manager Frank D’Ulisse said he told Durhart and his family, and two other families who live in the building, to get out before he storm hit. He said the building is insured but he fears when its all said and done, the building will have to be razed.