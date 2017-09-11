Irma Leaves Marlins Park With Roof Damage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Marlins Park wasn’t able to make it out of Hurricane Irma’s wrath unscathed.

The roof took a little damage, Marlins’ media tweeted out Monday, along with a few other minor issues.

“We will be picking up debris from the trees surrounding Marlins Park. The ballpark did not experience any flooding or water damage,” the statement said. “However, the TPO (rubber plastic) membrane on the west vertical face of the center panel of the roof will need to be replaced immediately following the conclusion of the 2017 season. This represents approximately 6% of the entire roof membrane. This membrane serves to weatherproof the roof structure.”

Marlins Park was completed in 2012 and is one of only six stadiums in MLB with a retractable roof. Only during perfect weather nights does the organization actually open the roof for games throughout the season, opting usually to keep fans cool from the humid South Florida air. And with only six home games left of the season, the damage likely won’t have any effect for fans’ attending a game.

“Based on our initial assessment today, the building performed extremely well considering the intensity of the hurricane,” they continued.

Besides, if the park can survive this shot from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, and the punishment Giancarlo Stanton puts through on a daily basis, hurricane force winds are clearly no match.

The Miami Dolphins’ newly renovated home, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, seemed to hold up, as well, other than a few toppled trees. Engineers are inspecting for damage as there were reports of tornadoes in the area.

President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted out photos during the storm. Surely, the statue of original owner Joe Robbie kept a careful watch.