How To Report Hurricane Damage After Irma

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians cleaning up after Hurricane Irma can already report the damage to their homes and businesses.

Miami-Dade County has set up a webpage where residents can report their property damage. Please make sure you report this when it’s safe to take photos.  If you have damage, take pictures and submit a damage assessment report by clicking here.

Monroe County residents – those hardest hit by Hurricane Irma – should call FEMA at 800-621-3362 if your home was destroyed during the storm. At last check, Florida Keys residents were not being allowed to return to the area until county officials deemed it safe.

If you live in Broward County, you can report damage using Broward’s Home Damage Assessment Program by clicking here.  You’ll be asked to pick the type of damage you have to your home –  ranging from destroyed to no damage. Broward residents who need to report flooding can also do so on the same link above or call 954-831-4000.

In Palm Beach County, residents should report damage using the Disaster Awareness and Recovery Tool (DART) cellphone app for iOS and Android phones.

If you need more info, you can call Florida’s Emergency line at 1-800-342-3557 or visit their site here.

