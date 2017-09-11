HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Gov. Scott: ‘Devastation’ In The Keys, ‘I Just Hope Everyone Survived’

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Irma, Rick Scott

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami/AP) – Following a flyover of the Florida Keys, Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he saw a lot of flood damage and boats that had washed ashore.

He says there is “devastation” and he hopes everyone who stayed behind survived Irma. He said almost every mobile home park in the Keys had overturned homes.

Scott also flew over the west coast of Florida on Monday and said the damage was not as bad as he thought it would be.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch