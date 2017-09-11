Gov. Scott: ‘Devastation’ In The Keys, ‘I Just Hope Everyone Survived’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami/AP) – Following a flyover of the Florida Keys, Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he saw a lot of flood damage and boats that had washed ashore.
He says there is “devastation” and he hopes everyone who stayed behind survived Irma. He said almost every mobile home park in the Keys had overturned homes.
Scott also flew over the west coast of Florida on Monday and said the damage was not as bad as he thought it would be.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)