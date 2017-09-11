Good Sam Chops Through Irma Debris To Reach Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Good Samaritan took recovery into his own hands, as many South Florida roads remained blocked with debris after Hurricane Irma.

Monday morning, a Kendall street had been cleared, not by the city but because of one man- Cliff Hartman.

Hartman was coming home from his 24-hour shift as a security guard and wanted to get back to his family since he rode out the storm while he was at work.

So when he ran into a blocked road, he got out his car, brought out his axe and started chopping away at downed tree blocking the roadways.

He didn’t feel like he or anyone else should have to drive through all of that dangerous debris and damage their cars.

He went through Hurricane Andrew and now he calls Irma incredibly impressive.

“I was here through Andrew but I didn’t see wind and rain like this. This was an amazing storm. I figured my house was probably destroyed but stayed home but my son said no it’s fine,” said Hartman.

During Andrew he said he didn’t see the wind and the rain as sustained as he saw it with Irma. He said his home had survived with Andrew.

His worry was that he’d have to go through about 25 more trees in order to get home.

Another major issue in the area is power outages. There are a lot of low hanging power lines in the streets.

Around 8 a.m., county or city cleaning crews were seen coming out in the area.