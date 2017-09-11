HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Ft. Lauderdale Beach Closed, Broward In Clean Up Mode

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Now that Hurricane Irma’s wind, rain, and storm surge have subsided, cities have gone into damage assessment and clean up mode so they can get back up and running again.

Ft. Lauderdale’s barrier island which has the city’s famous beach remains closed.

Irma’s storm surge and winds covered A1A and the sidewalks with sand, up to several feet in some places, making it almost impassable by vehicle. At some points you can’t tell where the beach ends and road or sidewalk begins.

Heavy equipment will be brought in to remove the sand. The beach will re-open when the road is clear.

One driver who tried to make it through ended up getting and abandoned the car in the middle of road.

The good news is that A1A, which underwent a structural strengthening after part of it collapsed due to Hurricane Sandy, weathered Irma’s crashing waves and doesn’t appear to have been damaged.

More good news – none of the businesses along the beach appeared to have suffered substantial flooding.

Elsewhere in Broward County, the Emergency Operations Center is compiling damage reports from various cities. They said the most damage appears to be in the northern part of the county, specifically Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach. Pembroke Pines has reported moderate damage.

Most areas of the county, however, are waiting for the light of day to do a full assessment so they can submit their report.

