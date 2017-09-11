The Florida Lottery Resumes Operations After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery has announced daily drawings will resume Tuesday and make-up drawings for all Lottery Draw games suspended due to Hurricane Irma will also be conducted in sequence, Tuesday, September 12, with full security and auditing measures in place.
Players holding tickets for any Lottery Draw games originally scheduled for Sunday, September 10, and Monday September 11, will be able to view the video-taped make-up drawings on the Florida Lottery’s YouTube site once they are posted. Draw results will also be posted on the Lottery’s Winning Numbers webpage, as well as on its Facebook and Twitter platforms.
Florida Lottery drawings were suspended Sunday September 10, and Monday September 11, as a result of Hurricane Irma.