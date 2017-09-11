HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

The Florida Lottery Resumes Operations After Irma

Make-up Drawings for all Games Scheduled
Filed Under: fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Hurricane Irma, Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery has announced daily drawings will resume Tuesday and make-up drawings for all Lottery Draw games suspended due to Hurricane Irma will also be conducted in sequence, Tuesday, September 12, with full security and auditing measures in place.

Players holding tickets for any Lottery Draw games originally scheduled for Sunday, September 10, and Monday September 11, will be able to view the video-taped make-up drawings on the Florida Lottery’s YouTube site once they are posted.  Draw results will also be posted on the Lottery’s Winning Numbers webpage, as well as on its Facebook and Twitter platforms.

Florida Lottery drawings were suspended Sunday September 10, and Monday September 11, as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch