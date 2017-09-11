Florida Attorney General Warns Against Scams, Price Gouging

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Assessment and cleanups have become a priority across Florida as now-Tropical Storm Irma continues to impact the state as it moves through the southern United States.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is warning residents in impacted areas to look out for price gouging and guard against looting and scams by contractors.

“Irma is still moving through Florida and already we are hearing reports about looting and robbery. This is disgraceful and anyone who steals from Floridians in this time of crisis will be caught and prosecuted,” said Bondi. “My office and law enforcement continue to work tirelessly to protect Floridians, but citizens can help by taking steps to avoid being victimized.”

Consumers should be wary of companies trying to take advantage of people in need.

Bondi warns of tree service scams, building and home repair scams, disaster relief scams and water testing and treatment scams.

Anyone who suspects they are being victimized by any of the aforementioned scams should call local authorities.

Any looting, robbery or violent crime that is suspected, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

With the state of emergency remaining in effect, Florida’s price gouging law continues to apply to anyone selling essential commodities.

Additionally, anyone who provides essential services to customers will also be subject to price gouging laws.