Brickell Streets Dry After Irma’s Floods

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My what a difference a day makes for the ritzy Brickell neighborhood.

On Sunday, Hurricane Irma’s wind driven rain combined with storm surged turned the streets into flowing rivers. Water levels reached four to five feet in some areas.

But, as the storm receded, so did the flood waters.

Monday morning the streets were relatively dry, covering a in coating of muck, leaves, tree branches and other debris. It was a different story for underground parking garages, however, which still had several feet of water in them.

On Brickell Avenue, there was some tree damage, but nothing that appears to be substantial. Glass shards on the ground came from several high rise windows which appeared to blown out in the storm.

Early Monday morning, life began to return to normal. Area residents ventured out of the homes for a walk or bike ride.

One woman who lives in the area said they got lucky.

“Our building right now is totally dry. Three, four men started cleaning the leaves, everybody in the building was very helpful. Look at the street, it’s dry, it’s full of leaves but who cares,” she said.

The woman said she was here for Hurricane Andrew and her building handled Irma’s winds without any problems.

“These buildings are really old so they are very, very strong,” she said.

It could be days, possibly a couple of weeks, before the area is cleaned and some minor structural damage repaired.