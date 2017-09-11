South Florida Cities Under Boil Water Orders

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a number of South Florida neighborhoods under a boil water order after Hurricane Irma.
These are the areas:
- Hollywood
- Davie
- West Park
- Ports of East Miramar (441-Pembroke Road)
- Hallandale Beach
- Lauderhill
- Dania Beach
- Pembroke Pines
Broward County encourages anyone in need of additional information to call 311 to find out if your community is under a boil water order, and what you need to do to protect yourself.
Residents are asked to report flooded and blocked streets as well as construction debris damage to 311.
“As residents, you did your job in preparing and protecting your family. Now, I urge you to let your County’s emergency recovery team do its job, to ensure our community is safe before you resume your normal activities,” said Mayor Sharief.
Broward County is no longer under any weather watches or warnings but a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m.
Information on Dade County Boil Water Notices will be posted as soon as it comes available. Please check back.
As a reminder, a Boil Water Notice advisory is distributed if there is an actual or strong possibility of bacterial contamination in the drinking water system that provides to your area that could make you sick.