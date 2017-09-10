Tornado Warnings Issued For Broward, Palm Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tornado Warnings have been issued for northeastern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach counties.
The National Weather Service in Miami said at 3:45 a.m. severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from Ocean Ridge to Port Everglades, moving northwest at 30 mph.
The advisory ends at 4:15 a.m.
These dangerous storms will be near…
- Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Village Of Golf and Dunes Road around 350 AM EDT.
- Palm Beach and Lantana around 355 AM EDT.
- Lake Worth, Greenacres and Atlantis around 400 AM EDT.
- Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Palm Springs and Hillsboro Beach around 405 AM EDT.
- Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Lighthouse Point and North Lauderdale around 410 AM EDT.
- Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Godfrey Road, Boca Pointe, Boca Del Mar, Mission Bay, Hamptons At Boca Raton and Whisper Walk around 415 AM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Fau South Campus, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Aberdeen, Boca West, Hillsboro Pines, North Andrews Gardens, Aberdeen Golf Course, Terra Mar, Boulevard Gardens and Seminole Manor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
On Saturday, CBS4’s Carey Codd took this video of a tornado in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
CBS Boston’s Mike Lacrosse got another look at it.
