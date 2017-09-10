HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & BrowardHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Storm Surge, Rain Turn Brickell Streets Into Rivers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s torrential rains combined with storm surge have turned the streets of ritzy Brickell area into rivers of water.

On Brickell Avenue, there was three to four feet, some areas seeing up to five feet, of water. Wind whipped the palm trees lining the street of the upscale condo and financial district.

The raised elevations of buildings and hotels kept it from flowing inside, the water lapping near the top of the steps.

The wind also damaged several windows of the highrises that line the street, popping them from their fames, falling to the street below.

The rising storm surge also spilled over the seawall along Brickell Bay Drive.

Behind the Four Ambassadors Brickell, storm surge covered the dock, forcing some boat owners into action during the storm to resecure their vessels.

