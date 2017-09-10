HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & BrowardHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

CBS4 Reporter On Storm Surge: “This Is The Beach, This Is All Now Water”

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Irma, Miami Beach, Silva Harapetian, South Beach, Storm Surge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s storm surge is quite apparent across South Florida especially on South Beach.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian witnessed first-hand near Ocean Drive and 5th Street, where she and her photographer carefully drove onto the beach to see the damage.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates

“We’ve got quite a bit of beach and sand before the water. “We’re not going to get out. I don’t think it’s safe for us to do,” said Silva.

But on live TV and Facebook live simultaneously, Silva explained what she was seeing.

“This is the beach and normally all of this would be sand and this is where everybody short of would be putting their towels down and chairs down on a beautiful sunny day. This is all now water.”

She went on, “When we talk about the storm surge, all of this water has come up from the ocean onto the sand.”

The positive news, however, is that Silva didn’t see any flooding on the streets. For now, it’s the storm surge and waves coming up on the beach.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch