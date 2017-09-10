CBS4 Reporter On Storm Surge: “This Is The Beach, This Is All Now Water”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s storm surge is quite apparent across South Florida especially on South Beach.
CBS4’s Silva Harapetian witnessed first-hand near Ocean Drive and 5th Street, where she and her photographer carefully drove onto the beach to see the damage.
MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
“We’ve got quite a bit of beach and sand before the water. “We’re not going to get out. I don’t think it’s safe for us to do,” said Silva.
But on live TV and Facebook live simultaneously, Silva explained what she was seeing.
“This is the beach and normally all of this would be sand and this is where everybody short of would be putting their towels down and chairs down on a beautiful sunny day. This is all now water.”
She went on, “When we talk about the storm surge, all of this water has come up from the ocean onto the sand.”
The positive news, however, is that Silva didn’t see any flooding on the streets. For now, it’s the storm surge and waves coming up on the beach.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for a storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here