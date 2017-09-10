HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & BrowardHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami-Dade Braces For Worst Parts As Irma Moves Through

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County is now feeling the worst parts of Hurricane Irma as the strongest bands move through.

Gusts of about 80 to 100 miles per hour are expected in the Miami metro area until 3 p.m.

Around 12:30 p.m. major storm surge could be seen in Brickell among other areas.  Severe flooding has already been reported in Coconut Grove and the presumption is that down in South Miami-Dade County, the lowest point, has been most prone to flooding.

Miami-Dade County officials are telling residents to stay inside and hunker down until the area is deemed safe.

“Do not go venturing out today,” said Miami-Dade County Dir. of Communications Mike Hernandez .

Various calls have come in for emergencies but rescue crews are not able to go out until the area is safe.  Calls have ranged from house fires to wires down to car accidents.

Meantime, many residents are without power. At last check more than 726,610 had been reported.

Viewers took to social media to share their experience in various parts of Miami-Dade County.

