Irma’s Rain, Wind To Pound South Florida All Day Sunday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here we go South Florida and the Keys, it’s the day you been dreading for a week.

At 5 a.m., the core of Irma was about 50 miles southeast of Key West as the Category 4 hurricane moved to the northwest.

Hurricane Irma’s eye wall moved over Key West, Big Pine Key, and lower Keys around 7 a.m. It should reach Marathon around 7:30 a.m. Winds of 110 mph to 120 mph are likely with gusts well above that. The core winds will impact the lower Keys for about two hours.

As a Category 4 hurricane, or even a Category 3, expected significant tree and structural damage.

The middle and uppe Keys along with mainland Miami-Dade and Broward will experience intense squalls and very heavy rain bands for several hours.

Around 8 a.m, Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys can expect tropical storm force winds in the 60 mph to 70 mph range with hurricane force gusts. Broward will experience tropical storm force winds of 40 mph to 60 mph.

At noon, Broward’s winds will intensify and hurricane force gusts are possible. At that point, the eye of Irma will be west and parallel to Key Largo. This will be the worst of the storm’s weather for Miami-Dade and much of Broward. Expect tremendous rain and strong wind gusts. Winds will reach 70 mph to 90 mph with higher gusts, possibly even 100 mph.

Around 5 p.m., the Keys will finally begin to see their winds coming down and the storm surge receding. Miami-Dade and Broward will still have several hours to go. At this point the storm will be on its closest approach, if not over, Naples.

By 8 p.m., the Keys, Miami-Dade and Broward will have tropical storm force winds in the 40 mph to 60 mph range. Some higher gusts are possible.

Sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday, the core of Irma will be off, if not over, Tampa as a Category 4 hurricane. Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys will still be dealing with tropical storm force winds.