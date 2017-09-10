Irma Makes Second Florida Landfall On Marco Island

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A powerful Category 3 Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island just before 4 p.m.

This was the second landfall in Florida. It initially made landfall Cudjoe Key at approximately 9:10 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane.

Irma was moving toward the north near 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

A 62 mph sustained wind and 99 mph gust was reported at the Federal Aviation Administration station at Miami International Airport. An 81 mph wind gust was reported at the Miami Weather Forecast Office/National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma should move near or over the southwest and west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass

* Florida Keys

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

* North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River

* Bimini and Grand Bahama

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River southward to Jupiter Inlet

* North Miami Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to the Ochlockonee River

* Florida Keys

* Tampa Bay

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Cape Sable to Captiva…10 to 15 ft

Captiva to Ana Maria Island…6 to 10 ft

Card Sound Bridge through Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft

Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay…5 to 8 ft

North Miami Beach to Card Sound Bridge, including Biscayne Bay…3 to 5 ft

South Santee River to Fernandina Beach…4 to 6 ft

Clearwater Beach to Ochlockonee River…4 to 6 ft

Fernandina Beach to Jupiter Inlet…2 to 4 ft

North of North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet…1 to 2 ft

Hurricane conditions are continuing across portions of the Florida Keys and southern Florida. Winds affecting the upper floors of high-rise buildings will be significantly stronger than those near ground level.

Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are expected to spread northward across the remainder of the warning areas through Monday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue in portions of the warning area in the Northwestern Bahamas today.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Wednesday:

Western Cuba…Additional 1 to 3 inches, isolated 5 inches.

Western Bahamas…Additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

The Florida Keys…15 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Western Florida peninsula…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Eastern Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia…8 to 12 inches, isolated 16 inches.

The rest of Georgia, the eastern Florida Panhandle, southern and western South Carolina, and western North Carolina…3 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Eastern Alabama and southern Tennessee…2 to 5 inches.

Tornadoes are possible through tonight, mainly across southern, central, and eastern portions of the Florida Peninsula.