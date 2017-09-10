‘We’re Going To Rebuild’: Florida Keys Official Hopeful As Cat. 4 Irma Hits

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Irma is hitting the lower Florida Keys hard with dangerous winds gusts and life-threatening storm surge as those who stayed are told to hunker down.

The man who helped with the evacuations in the Florida Keys said he did not believe many people stayed behind in the Conch Republic.

“I really don’t think there was that many people left,” said Monroe County Admin. Roman Gastesi.

Gastesi left early Saturday morning ahead of Hurricane Irma.

While some decided to stay behind, he believed most residents heeded evacuation warnings.

“I think folks listened to us,” said Gastesi. “Residents keep looking at the size and strength of the storm and I think they did the right thing.”

Winds of 130 miles per hour were expected in the Florida Keys as Irma hit – along with storm surge of about 5 to 10 feet.

Gastesi said no matter what happened to their beloved home, “We’re going to be okay. We’re going to rebuild.”

Once the category 4 hurricane has passed, Gastesi said they will go down as soon as its safe to survey the damage.

For those who stayed behind in the shelters of last resort, he wanted them to know to just bunker down and stay safe.

“There’s a lot of people in there. Just bunker down. I’m sure they’ll find some refuge and some safe spots,” said Gastesi.

The sheriff of Monroe County, who was fleeing the storm, had to answer a call for a deadly car crash heading to the Florida Keys as others were evacuating. He reportedly did not want to leave the person’s body on Overseas Highway – where the crash occurred – so he stayed behind and was not able to leave the Florida Keys.

“He’s at Marathon High School,” said Gastesi.

Crews, which include a helicopter and contractors, will go back to the lower keys to help those who stayed behind and survey the damage.