Hurricane Irma’s Strong Winds Knocking Power Out Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s whipping winds have caused a number of power outages across South Florida.
As of 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Power & Light outage map indicated there were 156,000 outages in Miami-Dade and 74,000 in Broward.
Call FPL if you have no power at 1-800-4OUTAGE.
FPL estimated that more than 3 million customers will be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma.
FPL said it invested about $3 billion to fortify its electrical grid in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana.
