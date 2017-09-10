HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Hurricane Irma’s Strong Winds Knocking Power Out Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s whipping winds have caused a number of power outages across South Florida.

As of 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Power & Light outage map indicated there were 156,000 outages in Miami-Dade and 74,000 in Broward.

Call FPL if you have no power at 1-800-4OUTAGE.

FPL estimated that more than 3 million customers will be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma.

FPL said it invested about $3 billion to fortify its electrical grid in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana.

