HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & BrowardHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

The Florida Lottery Temporarily Suspends Daily Drawings

Filed Under: fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Hurricane Irma, Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) —  The Florida Lottery has announced daily drawings are being temporarily suspended, but stressed that players should keep their tickets.  Makeup daily drawings will take place as soon as possible after the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Irma have passed.  Players already holding tickets will still be eligible to win.

Governor Scott’s Executive Order and the Lottery’s Executive Order dated September 10, 2017, allows for prudent actions to be taken, including the temporary suspension of business operations, as necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Floridians.

“During this state of emergency, Governor Scott has made it clear that taking care of Florida’s families is his top priority. We at the Florida Lottery share his passion and are doing all we can to ensure the community and our employees remain safe,” said Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch