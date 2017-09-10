Curfews Issued In South Florida Cities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local governments are now issuing curfews across South Florida.
Here is the current list of curfews:
- Broward County: until 10:00 a.m. Monday
- Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- City of Fort Lauderdale: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
- City of Deerfield Beach: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
- Town of Hillsboro Beach: 4:00 p.m – Until Further Notice
- The City of Miami Beach : 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- The City of Miami: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- Village of Key Biscayne: 7:00 p.m – 7:00 a.m.
- North Miami Beach: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- City of Homestead: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.
This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced.
One Comment
Since when have Americans had to endure a curfew at 4pm, for winds and rain. INSULTING and un-American. I hope FEMA I sued to high heaven over this.
Government will NEVER tell me what to do! Curfews are essentially martial law… resist these idiot officials.
Curfew? Good thing local corporations only order their employees…..and I’ll never be a corporation “resident.”..Not my mommy, daddy, God, nor master…Don’t breach my peace sworn servants.
I see the only places that have curfews are run by Democrat control freaks.
These curfews are unnecessary, unconstitutional and stupid. It has barely rained where I am and I’ve seen higher winds in a thunderstorm. It is one thing to have a short curfew to stop looters after a storm so people who left can return home to claim their things. It is a completely different thing to have a pre-emptive curfew an entire day before the storm even arrives. That so many people just accept these curfews shows what a sad state that freedom is in in this country.
Curfews are illegal. No government official can tell you to leave your house or stay at your house unless they declare martial law, which is essentially military rule. I live in Houston, and these idiots tried it once when Galveston Island was struck by Rita or Ike, cant remember, those hurricanes were back to back, and would not let any residents back onto the island for at least a week backing up traffic for miles, essentially keeping the looters very happy and making sure your house was a moldy mess when you got back. Their excuse, there was down power lines on the roads and it was unsafe. People had to start using boats to get around the blockade on the only 2 bridges in. Complete incompetence is what you generally see with politicians, like mayors I am not talking about EMS or police. Since when do desk jockies have this power anyways? In Texas police ask for help and assist, and coordinate with citizens. Thats the way it works here. The job is just far to big. Everyone has to pitch in and help. Houston already back to normal after Harvey because everyone understood this is a big job. Help and do not ever stand in the way!